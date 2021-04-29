LeBron James is close to returning for the Los Angeles Lakers, but there had been no word on exactly when he may do so.

Now, it appears there may be some clarity on when the four-time NBA champ could wear the Purple and Gold again.

“The Lakers continue to slow play LeBron James’ return to the lineup, but it could be in about a week,” wrote Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. “A person who has received reports of the 36-year-old’s workouts told Southern California News Group that James could be on track to play next week after positive feedback on his recovery from a right high ankle sprain. That would put James in the range of a Monday game against the Denver Nuggets, a Thursday road game against the [Los Angeles] Clippers, or a Friday road game against the Portland Trail Blazers.”

L.A. has been struggling without James, but it has played better without him than many anticipated. The team is still sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference, which would set up what could be a somewhat easy first-round playoff matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

An important piece to the Lakers’ championship puzzle is already back in place, as fellow superstar Anthony Davis made his own long-awaited return a few games ago.

The 2021 NBA Playoffs will begin about a month from now, and the Lakers will want enough games together as a full unit to get ready for what they hope will be a journey towards back-to-back NBA championships.