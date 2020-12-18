Despite having hit numerous game-winning shots over the course of his legendary career, LeBron James received no votes in a new survey of NBA general managers who were asked to name the player they’d want taking a shot with the game on the line.

James, who’s getting ready to start his 18th NBA season, was not completely ignored by the general managers. He was named the most versatile player and best passer in the league.

However, James’ name was nowhere to be found on the list of players known for their ability to deliver with the game in the balance. The list of players deemed better than James in that category are included below.

Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?

1. Damian Lillard, Portland – 32%

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 25%

3. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn – 18%

4. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 11%

5. Chris Paul, Phoenix – 7%

> Also receiving votes: Devin Booker, Phoenix; Jamal Murray, Denver

> Last year: Stephen Curry – 44%

Last year, Curry won this category with 44 percent of the vote, but after seeing limited action during the 2019-20 campaign, he’s been at least temporarily deposed by Lillard.

Besides being tabbed as the top player in those two other categories, James can also take heart that his Los Angeles Lakers team is the prohibitive favorite to win this season’s NBA title.

The Lakers received 81 percent of the votes in the survey, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers, who were selected by just 11 percent of the general managers.

James and the Lakers will start off their quest for back-to-back titles on Tuesday when they face the Clippers at Staples Center.