On Saturday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry surpassed Indiana Pacers icon Reggie Miller for the second-most made 3-pointers in NBA history.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James congratulated the guard on the incredible achievement.

James, 36, has plenty of respect for Curry.

Both players have had numerous battles over the course of their careers. In fact, they faced each four consecutive times in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

As a result, James knows how deadly Curry is from downtown. The Warriors star has led the league in most 3-pointers made in five separate seasons in his career.

While Curry made history on Saturday, he did so in a losing effort to the Utah Jazz. The veteran collected 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the Warriors’ 127-108 loss to the Jazz.

Now, Curry is intent on catching Hall of Famer Ray Allen for most made triples in NBA history. Allen holds the top spot on the esteemed list with 2,973 career 3-pointers.