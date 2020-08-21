LeBron James Reacts to Anthony Davis’ Big Game 2 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to teammate Anthony Davis’ impressive Game 2 performance.

LeBron James on difference in Anthony Davis between the two games: "He was just aggressive from the beginning of the game." — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) August 21, 2020

Davis led the way in the Lakers’ 111-88 blowout of the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting and added 11 rebounds.

It was a huge step forward for Davis after he shot just 8-for-24 in the Lakers’ loss in Game 1.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel elected to go with the same starting lineup in Game 2, and Davis and company made him look good, getting out to a 17-point lead by halftime.

James wasn’t his usual self on Thursday night, scoring just 10 points. However, he added six rebounds and seven assists.

Now with their first-round series tied 1-1, the Lakers will look to take control in Game 3.

Tipoff for Game 3 from the Orlando, Fla. bubble is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8:30 p.m. EST.