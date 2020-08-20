- Frank Vogel Announces Starting Lineup for Tonight’s Game vs. Trail Blazers
- LeBron James Admits There Are ‘Intricate’ Struggles Going on Behind Scenes With Lakers
- Kyle Kuzma Gives Worrisome Comments When Asked About Loss to Blazers in Game 1
- LeBron James’ New Children’s Book Achieves Massive Landmark in 1st Week of Publication
- Kyle Kuzma Offers Confident Message on How Lakers Can Even Series vs. Trail Blazers
- Troubling Stats From Game 1 Show Just How Bad Lakers Were Without LeBron James
- Former NBA All-Star Destroys LeBron James, Criticizes His Game and Hairline in the Process
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green Get Crucified on Instagram After Embarrassing Performances
- Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Makes Big Announcement Regarding Return of Rajon Rondo for Game 2
- Video: Paul Pierce Annihilates LeBron James and His Legacy After Losing Game 1 vs. Blazers
Frank Vogel Announces Starting Lineup for Tonight’s Game vs. Trail Blazers
-
- Updated: August 20, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed the team’s starting lineup for tonight’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
LeBron, KCP, Green, AD and McGee will start again in Game 2. Rajon Rondo will remain inactive tonight. “He’s gotta get his legs under him,” said Vogel.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 20, 2020
Despite losing Game 1 to Portland 100-93, Vogel is rolling with the same starting lineup in Game 2.
The Lakers struggled shooting the ball in Game 1, as they went just 5-for-32 from 3-point range. Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were two of the main culprits, shooting a combined 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.
The Lakers wasted a good performance from LeBron James, as he tallied a triple-double. James had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists.
The Lakers will also be without point guard Rajon Rondo despite the fact that he was considered 50-50 for tonight’s game.
Los Angeles will need a win tonight to avoid falling in an 0-2 hole in the series.
The Lakers and Blazers will tip off at 9 p.m. EST from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.