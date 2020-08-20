Frank Vogel Announces Starting Lineup for Tonight’s Game vs. Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed the team’s starting lineup for tonight’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron, KCP, Green, AD and McGee will start again in Game 2. Rajon Rondo will remain inactive tonight. “He’s gotta get his legs under him,” said Vogel. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 20, 2020

Despite losing Game 1 to Portland 100-93, Vogel is rolling with the same starting lineup in Game 2.

The Lakers struggled shooting the ball in Game 1, as they went just 5-for-32 from 3-point range. Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were two of the main culprits, shooting a combined 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers wasted a good performance from LeBron James, as he tallied a triple-double. James had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists.

The Lakers will also be without point guard Rajon Rondo despite the fact that he was considered 50-50 for tonight’s game.

Los Angeles will need a win tonight to avoid falling in an 0-2 hole in the series.

The Lakers and Blazers will tip off at 9 p.m. EST from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.