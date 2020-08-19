Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Makes Big Announcement Regarding Return of Rajon Rondo for Game 2

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel updated the status of point guard Rajon Rondo ahead of Game 2 of their playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Rondo’s working really hard to get back and we’ll have him back when he’s ready, not before,” Vogel said. “We’re listing him as questionable, which, by definition, mean’s he’s 50/50, so we’ll see how he responds to today’s work.”

Rondo was inactive for Game 1 but was close to being ready for the game. He has missed the entirety of the Lakers’ games in the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Fla. due to a fractured thumb.

Now, it looks as if the Lakers have a chance to get one of their leaders back ahead of Game 2.

The Lakers certainly could use Rondo after losing 100-93 to the Blazers on Tuesday.

The team shot just 5-for-32 from 3-point range, and Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Davis struggled from the field.

Rondo’s playoff experience will be of great value as well, as he was a part of the Boston Celtics’ championship team in 2008.

The 34-year-old is averaging 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game this season.