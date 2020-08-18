Lakers News: Frank Vogel Gives Update on Rajon Rondo Ahead of Game 1 vs. Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is nearing a return to game action, but it won’t be tonight.

Head coach Frank Vogel said that Rondo will not be active for the team’s playoff opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rondo injured his thumb shortly after the Lakers reported to the bubble in Orlando, Fla., and he hasn’t played since the season was suspended in March.

Although his game has slipped at age 34, he is still an important contributor to a team that hopes to win an NBA championship. His ability to be a floor general allows LeBron James to enjoy a bit of a respite from pushing the ball upcourt and running L.A.’s offense.

Having played on the world champion 2008 Boston Celtics, Rondo also has a level of experience that cannot be taught.

The silver lining to Rondo’s absence is that it has opened up playing time for guards Dion Waiters and Quinn Cook, both of whom have proven that they can play well.

But the team will likely need Rondo’s skill and guile to win it all.