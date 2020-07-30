Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Responds to Rumors of LeBron James Staying in Luxurious Hotel Room in NBA Bubble

Rumors that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is living luxuriously within the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. were put to rest by his teammate Alex Caruso, who hasn’t been able to detect any truth to the suggestion.

The idea that James was situated in a a luxurious suite began a few weeks ago after Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers jokingly made the suggestion.

LeBron's crib in the bubble is HUGE. My guy @AustinRivers25 had jokes on our IG live today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pZZcNpge1G — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 15, 2020

Even though the social media post indicates that the comments were a joke, the rumor continued until Caruso ended the non-controversy on the “Load Management” podcast.

“I mean, he’s right down the hallway,” Caruso said. “He’s like…he’s on the other side of the elevators. There’s like half our team over here, half our team’s over there. I don’t think…if he is, it’s not that much different.”

Caruso even went so far as to check if James’ room had any special designation that would indicate that his room is any different from those of his teammates.

“I don’t think we have any presidential suite,” Caruso said. “I walked down the hallway and there’s no sign on the door that says presidential suite, so if he is, they’re doing a good job of covering it.”

Even if the rumor had panned out, Caruso has no reason to begrudge James and had no interest in potentially sparking team infighting by bringing up the subject.

“I mean, I would like to have it myself because why not?” Caruso said. “But I’m not gonna complain so they take it away from him. I don’t know, that seems kinda childish. At the end of the day, we’re all living in a hotel. If you got a little more space than somebody, congrats.”

In reality, Caruso, James and the rest of the Lakers have much higher priorities than to argue about whose hotel room is better. The team enters Thursday night’s restart of the 2019-20 NBA season poised to hopefully make a deep postseason run.

James has three NBA championship rings to his credit and because he knows the difficulty in winning a title, he’s not likely to waste a second concerning himself with the situation.