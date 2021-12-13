- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup sans Anthony Davis for Sunday’s tilt vs. Magic
- Updated: December 12, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers announced their starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis for the second straight game, and they will roll with a smaller starting lineup against Orlando.
Talen Horton-Tucker, Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, LeBron James and Dwight Howard will start in Sunday’s game.
Starting lineups for tonight's game between the Magic and Lakers: pic.twitter.com/yoowPInL7o
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 13, 2021
The Lakers will look for Horton-Tucker, one of the team’s better young scorers, to help fill the offensive void with Davis out.
James will slide to the power forward spot in this matchup, but he will likely still be used in all aspects of the game with his unique skill set.
On the season, James is averaging 26.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.
The Lakers and Magic are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. PST on Sunday. Los Angeles is looking to improve upon its 14-13 record against Orlando. The Magic are just 5-22 so far this season.