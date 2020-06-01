LeBron James Condemns Media for Not Showing ‘Peaceful’ Protests Across America

Over the last few days, disruptive protests have exploded across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis, Minn. law enforcement.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James reminded the public via social media that not all of these protests have been violent.

Is the media showing this??? I bet you they aren’t. 🤦🏾‍♂️. This is beautiful https://t.co/rKPuTIz7bC — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

Media showing this???? I bet you they’re not. 🤦🏾‍♂️! You know why, cause this is unity, peaceful, beautiful and love! https://t.co/QkgH2SFmON — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

On Tuesday, video surfaced of Floyd, an African-American man, being kneeled on by a Caucasian law enforcement officer while under arrest.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, had his knee over Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly complained that he was being suffocated. As a result, Floyd lost consciousness within minutes and subsequently died.

Protests began on Thursday in Minneapolis in response to the incident. Although Chauvin was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday, the protests spread from coast to coast and got worse.

But as James’ post proves, there have also been plenty of peaceful protests by people of all races. In a few cities, such as Santa Cruz, Calif., some police officers have even joined in on these peaceful protests.

Right after video of the Floyd incident went viral, James posted a photo of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to condemn Chauvin’s actions.

Kaepernick became well-known for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice, especially injustice at the hands of law enforcement.

Kudos to the Lakers superstar for continually taking a stand in favor of equal justice and racial harmony.