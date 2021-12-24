LeBron James posts controversial meme suggesting COVID-19 is like other illnesses

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared a controversial post to Instagram on Friday.

The post seems to suggest that COVID-19 is just like the flu and common cold.

The post is likely going to be met with a fair share of controversy. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 800,000 lives in the U.S. according to the CDC.

James has already been sidelined this season due to health and safety protocols. He said he was very unhappy with the way his situation was handled.

Currently, he’s back on the floor. He has appeared in 21 games this season for the Lakers. When he’s been able to steer clear of availability issues, he has been playing at a very high level.

Overall this season, he’s averaging 26.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He’s shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, James’ individual success this season hasn’t always resulted in wins for the Lakers. The squad holds a very underwhelming 16-17 record so far, and L.A. has lost four straight contests.

The Lakers will look to end their losing streak on Christmas when they face the Brooklyn Nets. That might turn out to be a tall task. It looked like there was a chance the Nets were going to be without a handful of key players for the contest, but many of them will be able to play.

Still, L.A. figures to do everything in its power to come away with a holiday victory. A win could be exactly what the Lakers need from a confidence perspective right now.