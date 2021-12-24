   Report: Multiple key Nets players set to return for Christmas Day showdown vs. Lakers - Lakers Daily
LeBron James and James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are set to battle on Christmas in a blockbuster matchup.

The Nets got some good news ahead of the game, as they’ll have a few key players available for the matchup after there was some uncertainty about those players’ statuses.

Most notably, James Harden will be able to play. It sounds like some other key players will be available for Brooklyn as well.

The Nets are hoping to beat the Lakers and improve upon their 21-9 record, which is the best mark in the Eastern Conference at the moment.

The Lakers would love to prevent that from happening, but doing so might be a tall task. Nothing has come easily for L.A. lately, as the team has lost four straight contests.