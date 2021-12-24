Report: Multiple key Nets players set to return for Christmas Day showdown vs. Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are set to battle on Christmas in a blockbuster matchup.

The Nets got some good news ahead of the game, as they’ll have a few key players available for the matchup after there was some uncertainty about those players’ statuses.

Most notably, James Harden will be able to play. It sounds like some other key players will be available for Brooklyn as well.

DeAndre' Bembry is out of the health and safety protocols and Nic Claxton (wrist) "should be ready to go" tomorrow against the Lakers. #Nets — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 24, 2021

Steve Nash says James Harden will play tomorrow against the Lakers. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 24, 2021

Steve Nash said Blake Griffin and James Harden are both available as well tomorrow for the Lakers Christmas game. Nash added that Bembry tested out of protocols. The rest of the guys on protocols didn’t test out yet. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) December 24, 2021

The Nets are hoping to beat the Lakers and improve upon their 21-9 record, which is the best mark in the Eastern Conference at the moment.

The Lakers would love to prevent that from happening, but doing so might be a tall task. Nothing has come easily for L.A. lately, as the team has lost four straight contests.