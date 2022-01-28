LeBron James’ pissed-off reaction after he gets ruled out for Lakers tilt vs. 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ reaction was not a happy one after being ruled out for Thursday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James is out tonight due to a sore left knee. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 27, 2022

James and the Lakers have won three of their last five games after Tuesday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets. King James finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the win over the Nets.

The Lakers superstar has been a force this season as he continues to defy his age with unreal numbers. He is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season. He has scored 25 or more points in every game in 2022 and has helped keep the Lakers afloat with Anthony Davis sidelined.

After Davis’ return on Tuesday, the Lakers were probably hoping to continue to have both of their stars available as the team looks to continue to climb up the Western Conference standings. Davis returned on Tuesday after missing the past 17 games.

The Brow is averaging 22.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in 28 games for the Lakers this season. Los Angeles would benefit from keeping him off the injury report moving forward if it hopes to contend for a top seed in a competitive Western Conference.

The Lakers are 24-24 after Tuesday’s win and have hovered around .500 for much of the 2021-22 season. Los Angeles has three more games left on their current road trip, including tonight’s matchup with the 76ers. The Lakers will face off with the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks before returning home for a tilt with the Portland Trail Blazers.