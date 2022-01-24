Lakers release injury report for Anthony Davis and others players for big matchup vs. Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers have released the team’s injury report for Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, with Anthony Davis listed as probable.

Davis has missed the Lakers’ last 17 games due to his injury, resulting in a stretch in which the struggling team has gone 7-10.

The Lakers had hoped that Davis would make his return in Sunday night’s clash against the Miami Heat, but the veteran was held out. The Lakers dropped a 113-107 decision to the Heat to fall to 23-24 on the year.

Having Davis back in the lineup could provide a huge boost to a Lakers lineup that’s had to deal with injuries along with COVID-19 concerns all season. In addition, chemistry problems with integrating guard Russell Westbrook into the team’s lineup have also been an issue.

When Davis is healthy, he’s a standout player who can make a huge difference. Prior to his most recent injury, Davis was once again delivering all-around numbers, averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

The Lakers have thus far split the first two games of their Eastern Conference road trip, defeating the Orlando Magic on Friday to start their travels.

Presently, the Lakers remain a playoff contender, but hope to make a major move once Davis gets back on the court.

The contest against the Nets will be a rematch of their Christmas battle in which the Nets emerged with a 122-115 win. That game was played without the services of Davis and saw the Lakers make a furious fourth-quarter comeback, only to fall short.