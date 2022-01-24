- Lakers release injury report for Anthony Davis and others players for big matchup vs. Nets
- Michael Beasley opens up about the depression he faced while playing for the Lakers
- Report: Some NBA teams view Terrence Ross as a ‘natural target’ for the Lakers
- Here’s what the Lakers are offering teams in trade proposals
- LeBron James sends scary message about where he is offensively
- Miami Heat commentators rip struggling Los Angeles Lakers live during broadcast
- Report: Anthony Davis spent time improving key component of his game while rehabbing from injury
- LeBron James gifts his mother with an unbelievable gift for her 54th birthday
- Report: Lakers upgrade Anthony Davis’ status to ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s tilt vs. Heat
- Russell Westbrook issues inspiring team-first message after strong showing in Lakers’ win over Magic
Lakers release injury report for Anthony Davis and others players for big matchup vs. Nets
-
- Updated: January 24, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers have released the team’s injury report for Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, with Anthony Davis listed as probable.
Lakers' status report for tomorrow – AD's return is imminent: pic.twitter.com/WoSRql7k1U
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 24, 2022
Davis has missed the Lakers’ last 17 games due to his injury, resulting in a stretch in which the struggling team has gone 7-10.
The Lakers had hoped that Davis would make his return in Sunday night’s clash against the Miami Heat, but the veteran was held out. The Lakers dropped a 113-107 decision to the Heat to fall to 23-24 on the year.
Having Davis back in the lineup could provide a huge boost to a Lakers lineup that’s had to deal with injuries along with COVID-19 concerns all season. In addition, chemistry problems with integrating guard Russell Westbrook into the team’s lineup have also been an issue.
When Davis is healthy, he’s a standout player who can make a huge difference. Prior to his most recent injury, Davis was once again delivering all-around numbers, averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
The Lakers have thus far split the first two games of their Eastern Conference road trip, defeating the Orlando Magic on Friday to start their travels.
Presently, the Lakers remain a playoff contender, but hope to make a major move once Davis gets back on the court.
The contest against the Nets will be a rematch of their Christmas battle in which the Nets emerged with a 122-115 win. That game was played without the services of Davis and saw the Lakers make a furious fourth-quarter comeback, only to fall short.