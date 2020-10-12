- LeBron James pens personalized letter to Anthony Davis after arriving in Los Angeles
- Updated: October 12, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals in six games behind their dominant duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Davis and James were able to bring Los Angeles its first title since 2010 in their first season as teammates.
After the win, James took to Instagram to praise Davis for helping him win the title.
The title was James’ fourth in his storied NBA career.
The Lakers will have some questions to answer this offseason, as Davis is a free agent and is not 100 percent sure that he will be a Laker next season.
However, what James and Davis accomplished in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble, winning 16 of their 21 playoff games, will not be forgotten.
James clearly appreciates Davis and will likely try to get his fellow superstar to stay in Los Angeles long term.
But for now, the duo will celebrate the 17th title in franchise history.