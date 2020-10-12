The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win the franchise’s first title since 2010.

While it may seem that everything is going perfect in Los Angeles, the Lakers will quickly have to pivot their focus to the upcoming offseason.

Lakers superstar forward Anthony Davis is an impending free agent, and Davis himself said he isn’t 100 percent sure he will be in the Purple and Gold next season.

Anthony Davis says he's not "100% sure" if he'll return to Lakers next season. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 12, 2020

It’s hard to imagine Davis wanting to leave the Lakers, especially after they won an NBA title.

However, he will likely be seeking a max contract in free agency and there are multiple teams that could make a move for the seven-time All-Star.

Davis formed an unstoppable duo with LeBron James in his first season with the Lakers, so it is expected that Los Angeles will try to keep the two together next season.

During the regular season, Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Hopefully, Davis realizes the potential of this team and re-signs this offseason.