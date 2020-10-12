- Anthony Davis not ‘100 percent sure’ he’ll return to Lakers next season
- LeBron James explains why Los Angeles Lakers LeBron would ‘dominate’ Miami Heat LeBron
- LeBron James sends message of supreme gratitude to Lakers Nation after winning NBA title
- The prophetic 10-word message Kobe Bryant had for Anthony Davis and the Lakers before he passed
- Video: Lakers fans seen trashing police cars as they celebrate championship
- Video: JaVale McGee throws shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo after Lakers win title
- Frank Vogel calls LeBron James the ‘greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen’
- Video: Lakers fans begin riots at Staples Center, erupt with ‘Kobe’ chants after winning 17th title
- Video: LeBron James’ emphatic reaction after winning 4th career Finals MVP
- Video: Evan Fournier destroys Lakers, says they complain about fouls entire game
Anthony Davis not ‘100 percent sure’ he’ll return to Lakers next season
-
- Updated: October 12, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win the franchise’s first title since 2010.
While it may seem that everything is going perfect in Los Angeles, the Lakers will quickly have to pivot their focus to the upcoming offseason.
Lakers superstar forward Anthony Davis is an impending free agent, and Davis himself said he isn’t 100 percent sure he will be in the Purple and Gold next season.
Anthony Davis says he's not "100% sure" if he'll return to Lakers next season.
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 12, 2020
It’s hard to imagine Davis wanting to leave the Lakers, especially after they won an NBA title.
However, he will likely be seeking a max contract in free agency and there are multiple teams that could make a move for the seven-time All-Star.
Davis formed an unstoppable duo with LeBron James in his first season with the Lakers, so it is expected that Los Angeles will try to keep the two together next season.
During the regular season, Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Hopefully, Davis realizes the potential of this team and re-signs this offseason.