It is no secret that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the best in the NBA when it comes to making players around him better.

James led the league with 10.2 assists per game last season.

When asked the basketball skill impresses him most, James cited a unique ability only few players possess.

Here is LeBron's full quote when asked about the skills that both impress him the most, and he admires. pic.twitter.com/jMfWqJfl7F — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) December 24, 2020

James and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA when it comes to this unique ability.

The two will square off on Christmas Day in what should be an extremely entertaining contest.

James and the Lakers are coming off a tough loss in their season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

James finished that game with 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

The 16-time All-Star suffered an ankle injury in that game, but he plans to play on Christmas.