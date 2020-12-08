Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently signed a two-year, $85 million extension to remain with the team.

While the deal keeps him in Los Angeles, it also may give him the opportunity to play with his son.

Bronny James will be graduating high school the year that the elder James becomes a free agent.

If the NBA changes its draft rules to allow players to go to the NBA straight from high school, the elder James could wait and sign with the team that drafts his son.

He talked about the possibility in a videoconference on Monday.

“The best thing about it is the year I’ll be a free agent will be the same year my oldest son graduates high school,” James said on a videoconference with reporters, making his first comments since the start of training camp. “So I’ll have some options to see, for me personally, what I want to do forward, being around my family, being around my son more or continue to play this game I love with great health and great spirits. We’ll see.”

The elder James has already had a legendary career, but getting to play with his son may be the icing on the cake.

Regardless, the elder James will go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

While he may be focused on playing with his son later down the line, the elder James is looking to lead the Lakers to a second straight NBA title this season.