LeBron James offers ultimate praise to ‘savage’ Kevin Durant for leading Team USA to gold medal

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Instagram recently to give Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant some high praise after he led Team USA to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

James did not take part in this summer’s games, but it’s clear that he was cheering on his NBA colleagues from home.

Durant was Team USA’s most consistent player throughout this year’s Olympics, and he capped off his impressive run with a 29-point game to secure the gold medal.

Fans often think of Durant as the best player in the NBA today. That’s a distinction that James held for a very long time. Despite the frequent outside noise from fans comparing the two players, it seems that they have a friendly relationship with each other.

Durant’s Nets will likely be the biggest threat to James’ Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season. Both teams are loaded with superstar talent, and they could very well meet in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers are hoping that their offseason additions will be enough to get the team its second NBA title in a span of three seasons. Time will tell if that’s the case.