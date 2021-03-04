Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has worked on a number of projects off the court during his career in the NBA.

On Thursday, James shared some amazing images from his upcoming movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” on his social media channels.

James, 36, has plenty of experience on the screen.

Of course, the four-time MVP has starred in movies, online shows, commercials and much more. He is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

The veteran recently discussed some new details about the upcoming movie, which continues from the first “Space Jam” movie spearheaded by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

On the court, James is gunning to win back-to-back championships for the Lakers. The All-Star is gathering 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest this season.

The Lakers hold a 24-13 record this season.