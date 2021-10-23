LeBron James offers sharp outlook on Lakers after 0-2 start: ‘We have no choice but to get better’

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season is off to a rocky start. Preseason included, the team hasn’t won a game.

A lot of folks feel that L.A. is in trouble, but LeBron James is still pushing forward. He explained that the team still needs time to reach its potential.

“There’s a process along with building something to become the team you want to become, and I know it firsthand,” James said after Friday’s game. “It doesn’t happen overnight, as much as you want it. It just takes time, and we’ll know when that time is. Right now, we’ve got to continue to just push.”

He added that the Lakers simply “have no choice” but to improve.

“We’ll get better with it,” James said. “We have no choice but to get better.”

L.A.’s 0-2 record for the regular season is arguably even worse than it looks. There has already been some drama amongst teammates, as Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match during Friday’s game.

Moreover, Russell Westbrook’s fit with the team remains a major concern.

Despite all of that, the Lakers still have loads of talent, and it’s a long season. The hope is that the group will be able to work out the kinks over the course of the year.

The Lakers will look to earn their first win of the season on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzles.