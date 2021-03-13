Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Her death, along with several other tragic incidents involving police officers and members of the Black community last year, spurred a summer of mass protest and calls for social justice.

Amongst those calling for change has been Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. On Saturday, James took to social media to make sure that all of his 49 million followers remembered Taylor’s name.

James has become increasingly politically involved in recent years. His More Than A Vote initiative was incredibly active ahead of the 2020 presidential election, and it continues to promote social change and improved representation for Black Americans.

Though Taylor is gone, her legacy will surely be remembered.

Without a doubt, James is committed to making sure that her life and story will continue to inspire positive change.