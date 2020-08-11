LeBron James Offers Inspiring Advice to Breakout Star Michael Porter Jr.

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James got to play against Denver Nuggets youngster Michael Porter Jr.

The 22-year-old forward has been balling out in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

James offered Porter some inspiring advice on social media following the entertaining game.

James, 35, has encouraged dozens of rising stars over the course of his 17-year career in the NBA.

Porter’s ascension within the bubble has been especially fascinating. In Denver’s six games in the bubble, he is averaging 23.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

On Monday, the No. 14 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft gathered 15 points and four rebounds. On the other end, James collected 29 points and 12 assists to help the Lakers claim a 124-121 victory.

Yet, it was Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma who stole the show. He knocked down a sizzling game-winning shot to lift the Lakers over the Nuggets.

The third-year pro put up 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in the winning effort. James also spoke highly of the youngster after the game.

Both teams could face each other soon if they meet in the 2020 NBA postseason. The Lakers hold the top seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the No. 3 seed.