LeBron James offers baffled statement when asked if Raptors should retire DeMar DeRozan’s jersey

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes that the Toronto Raptors should eventually retire DeMar DeRozan’s jersey.

He was surprised that an Instagram post was asking whether or not DeRozan’s jersey should hang from the rafters in the future.

James saw firsthand how impactful DeRozan was for Toronto. Back when he was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James battled with DeRozan and the Raptors in the playoffs multiple times, with James coming out on top in each series.

DeRozan played a total of nine seasons with the Raptors, helping lead the team to the playoffs five straight seasons from 2014 to 2018. He was also named an All-Star four times in a Raptors uniform.

For all that he has done for the franchise, it is highly likely that DeRozan will see his No. 10 jersey retired after he calls it a career.

As for James, it will be interesting to see which of his Lakers jersey numbers will be up in the rafters. During his first three seasons with Los Angeles, he wore No. 23. But this coming season, the four-time MVP will switch his jersey to No. 6.