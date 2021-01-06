Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James offered an angry response on social media regarding the decision not to file charges against Kenosha, Wis. police officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug. 23, 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake’s shooting came in the wake of police being called to the scene of what was described as a domestic dispute. Blake was shot in the back as he attempted to get into an SUV and remains paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

Within days of the shooting, protests broke out around the country, continuing a tragic stretch of problems between members of law enforcement and African-Americans.

The controversy also reached the NBA bubble in Orlando, with teams refusing to play games after the shooting before cooler heads prevailed. During this period, James also used social media to express his anger at the shooting.

Over the past decade, James has often been at the forefront of social justice concerns, leading protests over other shootings of African-Americans.