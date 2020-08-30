The unique circumstance of living within the NBA’s bubble has caused Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James to repeatedly reflect on possibly packing up and heading home.

James has previously mentioned how the bubble has kept him away from loved ones and has been a frustrating reality. Now, he’s admitted that it’s caused him to ponder the idea of simply leaving.

“I’ve had numerous nights and days where I’ve been thinking about leaving the bubble. I think everyone has, including you guys,” James said to reporters on Saturday.

The unprecedented circumstances of trying to play games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic serve as the reason for the bubble format. The situation for the Lakers and James is one that could extend into October if they end up reaching the 2020 NBA Finals.

In addition to being away from his family, James has also been troubled by the continuing societal problems that have surfaced in America. Most recently, the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. caused the NBA’s players to boycott the playoffs.

Despite James’ inner turmoil, his play on the court hasn’t suffered and has allowed the Lakers to advance to the second round of the NBA postseason.

In Saturday night’s Game 5 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, James delivered a triple-double to lead the Lakers to a 131-122 victory. In just over 33 minutes of playing time, James contributed 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

He also knocked down four shots from beyond the arc.

Similar efforts by James will be needed if he wants to win a fourth career NBA title, with that focus serving as something that can help the 17-year veteran avoid any thoughts of leaving.