Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a very emphatic message following Tuesday night’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

James has launched his campaign, More Than A Vote, to help ex-felons and others get to the polls and vote in this year’s presidential election on Nov. 3.

James’ campaign reportedly is willing to help pay outstanding court debts and fees of ex-felons so they can cast ballots in the November presidential election.

The Lakers forward has been very vocal in his support for the Black Lives Matter movement as well as the fight against police brutality.

While James is doing amazing things off the court, on the court he is looking to win an NBA title.

He has taken the Lakers to the NBA Finals this season and is just four wins away from his fourth title in his storied career.