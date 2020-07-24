- Report: LeBron James Makes Massive Donation to Pay Outstanding Debts of Ex-Felons So They Can Vote
- Hilarious Trash Talk Between LeBron James and Boban Marjanovic in Lakers vs. Mavs Game Revealed
- LeBron James Sends Impassioned Message to ‘Beautiful Game’ of Basketball After 1st Scrimmage in NBA Bubble
- LeBron James Shows Outpouring of Love for Kyle Kuzma to Celebrate His Birthday
- Report: Jason Kidd Emerges as Frontrunner for Knicks Head Coaching Job in ‘Messy’ Situation
- Report: Clippers Sent 2 Assistant Coaches to Scout Lakers Scrimmage
- Video: Kyle Kuzma Waves Off LeBron James, Proceeds to Botch Isolation Play Shortly After
- Video: LeBron James Throws Down Vicious Tomahawk Dunk During Lakers Game vs. Mavericks
- Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Suffers Injury in Lakers’ 1st Game in NBA Bubble
- Video: Dion Waiters Dazzles as He Scores First Lakers Bucket in Epic Fashion
Report: LeBron James Makes Massive Donation to Pay Outstanding Debts of Ex-Felons So They Can Vote
-
- Updated: July 24, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is making a push to increase the turnout of ex-felon voters in the state of Florida for the upcoming election.
James’ More Than a Vote program reportedly is willing to help pay outstanding court debts and fees of ex-felons so they can cast ballots in the November presidential election.
It has pledged to donate $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help ex-felons register to vote.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, who has been involved with helping James’ More Than a Vote project released a written statement on the matter.
“Your right to vote shouldn’t depend upon whether or not you can pay to exercise it,” Haslem said.
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition has already raised over $1.5 million for its fees-and-fines fund. The partnership with More Than a Vote should only help that number grow.
While James continues to make a difference off the court, the 16-time All-Star is focused on bringing a championship back to Los Angeles.
The Lakers hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference heading into the NBA’s restart.
Los Angeles will resume its season on July 30 when it takes on the Los Angeles Clippers.