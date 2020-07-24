Report: LeBron James Makes Massive Donation to Pay Outstanding Debts of Ex-Felons So They Can Vote

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is making a push to increase the turnout of ex-felon voters in the state of Florida for the upcoming election.

James’ More Than a Vote program reportedly is willing to help pay outstanding court debts and fees of ex-felons so they can cast ballots in the November presidential election.

It has pledged to donate $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help ex-felons register to vote.

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, who has been involved with helping James’ More Than a Vote project released a written statement on the matter.

“Your right to vote shouldn’t depend upon whether or not you can pay to exercise it,” Haslem said.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition has already raised over $1.5 million for its fees-and-fines fund. The partnership with More Than a Vote should only help that number grow.

While James continues to make a difference off the court, the 16-time All-Star is focused on bringing a championship back to Los Angeles.

The Lakers hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference heading into the NBA’s restart.

Los Angeles will resume its season on July 30 when it takes on the Los Angeles Clippers.