LeBron James lets haters know how much he could score if he really wanted to

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James used social media to take some subtle shots at detractors by pointing out how devastating he can be when he takes a lot of shots.

The use of the hashtag #WashedKing is a reference to Lakers teammate Anthony Davis using the term in 2019 after James had run off three straight triple-double performances.

Davis’ tongue-in-cheek reference to James was a jab at critics who had declared that James was washed up after his first season with the Lakers. During that injury-plagued 2018-19 campaign, James was limited to 55 games and the Lakers continued their frustrating streak of missing the postseason.

That trio of triple-doubles was just part of a tumultuous season for James and the Lakers, which ended in October of last year with the franchise’s first NBA title in a decade.

James is once again already hard at work preparing for his 19th NBA season and will no doubt use continued criticism from those detractors to fuel another title run.