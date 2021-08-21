- LeBron James lets haters know how much he could score if he really wanted to
- Channing Frye blasts ‘old-a-s’ Lakers, says there’s ‘not enough balls to go around’
- JaVale McGee says he enjoyed playing with LeBron James on Lakers more than he did with Stephen Curry on Warriors
- Ted Nugent absurdly claims LeBron James could ‘save 10,000 Black lives’ but instead is ‘fanning the flames’ of the system
- Report: Lakers reveal full schedule for 2021-22 season
- Report: 2 candidates emerge for Lakers’ remaining roster spots
- Report: Marc Gasol ‘not a lock’ to return to Lakers for upcoming season
- LeBron James and Kobe Bryant featured alongside other NBA stars in epic mural
- Russell Westbrook sends direct message to Lakers fans to pump them up for 2021-22 season
- Caron Butler shares insane story about Kobe Bryant cussing, demanding the ball, then hitting game-winner
LeBron James lets haters know how much he could score if he really wanted to
-
- Updated: August 21, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James used social media to take some subtle shots at detractors by pointing out how devastating he can be when he takes a lot of shots.
The use of the hashtag #WashedKing is a reference to Lakers teammate Anthony Davis using the term in 2019 after James had run off three straight triple-double performances.
Davis’ tongue-in-cheek reference to James was a jab at critics who had declared that James was washed up after his first season with the Lakers. During that injury-plagued 2018-19 campaign, James was limited to 55 games and the Lakers continued their frustrating streak of missing the postseason.
That trio of triple-doubles was just part of a tumultuous season for James and the Lakers, which ended in October of last year with the franchise’s first NBA title in a decade.
James is once again already hard at work preparing for his 19th NBA season and will no doubt use continued criticism from those detractors to fuel another title run.