Video: LeBron James shows off mind-blowing series of workouts that start at 4:20 a.m.

- Updated: August 17, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to battle the aging process by getting in three offseason workouts in a day, with the first starting at 4:20 a.m.
Lebron getting it in! 3 workouts 👀 pic.twitter.com/mXYXVWweKM
— David Portillo (@D_Portillo_0) August 17, 2021
The 36-year-old James is in the midst of preparing for his 19th NBA season, with the vast majority of players in his 2003 NBA Draft class having long since retired.
Over the years, James has largely been a durable player, but he’s well aware that as players come closer to retirement, the need to keep up with working out is vital.
Judging from the video, James is clearly motivated to main his high level of excellence. He’s also no doubt zeroed in on wiping away the bad taste of the 2020-21 season.
James missed a good portion of the final two months of the regular season and then watched the Lakers’ season end because of a key injury to Anthony Davis.
That disappointment came after the joy of his fourth NBA title last year, James’ first as a member of the Lakers. While his arduous workouts are no guarantee of another NBA championship, he’s doing what he can to recapture that excitement.