Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made it clear that he’s hoping to play in the NBA with his son Bronny at some point.

The elder James will turn 38 during the 2022-23 season, but it doesn’t seem like he’s close to running out of steam.

If the two get to play together in the NBA, it will be very similar to when another star father-son duo played together in Major League Baseball.

Ken Griffey Jr. and his father Ken Griffey Sr. were teammates on the Seattle Mariners in the 1990s, and an infamous play occurred where the younger Griffey stole a fly ball from his father. Apparently, the elder Griffey didn’t find the move particularly funny, and he grounded his son after it happened.

Well, if the elder James does get a chance to play with the younger James, it appears the youngster better be on high alert if he pulls a stunt like that. The elder James joked that his son would get a “whooping” if he stole a play from him.

It would be awesome to see the elder James on the same team as his son, and Lakers fans certainly hope that it happens in Los Angeles.

The younger James is one of the better guards in high school basketball right now, and he will have an opportunity to build on his rising stock when he suits up for Sierra Canyon School this upcoming season. He will get to play against some of the top players in the country at his age.

After reportedly receiving an offer from the University of Memphis, it’s clear that the younger James’ stock is beginning to rise. It’s unclear if he will be NBA-ready when first eligible, but if he is, it seems like the elder James will make sure he is on the same team as his son.

The elder James recently signed an extension with the Lakers, but it’s certainly possible that he’ll eventually leave Los Angeles to play with his son.