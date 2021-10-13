LeBron James issues a stern warning about chemistry on the Lakers: ‘It’s going to take a minute’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a message to fans after the team’s preseason loss on Tuesday.

James explained that it’s “going to take a minute” for the team to come together.

“It’s going to take a minute for us to become the team that we know we are going to be capable of being,” said James. “We’re going to have moments where we’re not quite right there. We may take steps backwards. But that’s all part of … I think nothing is worth having if it’s not worth working for.”

James also said that he takes it upon himself to avoid getting frustrated.

“Me, as a leader, my job is for myself not to get frustrated,” he said. “If I don’t get frustrated, I think it will trickle down to everyone else. I’ve never been a person that’s OK with not being excellent. But I understand things take time as well. As long as I keep the main thing the main thing, stay even keel throughout whatever is going on with our ballclub, then we’ll be fine.”

The Lakers are 0-5 in the preseason, and they’ll only have one more chance to grab an exhibition victory before the regular season begins.

When L.A. traded for Russell Westbrook, many folks were skeptical about his fit with the team. A lot of NBA fans felt that the team’s new Big 3 wasn’t going to work out.

The trio made its debut in Tuesday’s preseason game, and the results were iffy. The Lakers Big 3 will certainly hope to prove the naysayers wrong through the regular season.

L.A. is trying to win its second NBA title in a span of three seasons. The team is looking to prove that its poor 2020-21 campaign was a fluke.