Frank Vogel announces epic starting lineup for Lakers’ Tuesday night matchup vs. Warriors

In tonight’s preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers’ new Big 3 will finally make its debut together and be in the starting lineup.

Russ, Bron, AD, Bazemore and Melo will start, per Vogel. DJ will not play tonight vs Warriors. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) October 13, 2021

Fans of the Purple and Gold have undoubtedly been waiting for this moment ever since Westbrook was officially traded to the team in August.

With only one more exhibition game remaining after tonight, it couldn’t come a moment too soon.

Still, the Lakers will be shorthanded tonight. Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker will not play due to injuries, which will force head coach Frank Vogel to tweak his backcourt rotation.

L.A. lost to the Warriors just days ago, 121-114, despite making a nice fourth-quarter rally.