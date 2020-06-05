LeBron James Irate After Seeing Police Push Elderly White Man to Ground

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not happy.

The four-time MVP expressed his frustration on Twitter after seeing another police brutality video surface online.

And I heard they put out a statement that he supposedly tripped and fell down. Man What!!!!! Don’t make no damn sense people. Don’t matter what color your skin is if you’re not angry seeing this you’re part of the problem too! https://t.co/SLVXQ3xaNW — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 5, 2020

James, 35, is one of the most vocal athletes when it comes to speaking up on social justice issues.

The three-time champion hasn’t been shy about the recent death of George Floyd, a black man who was the subject of police brutality on May 25.

Following Floyd’s death, the country has been in a state of encouraging change. Riots and protests have broken out all over the nation.

While James hasn’t physically been seen at any protests, he has been inciting reform and calling out people on social media.

Most notably, the forward bashed NFL star Drew Brees for disagreeing with kneeling during the national anthem.

Although James received pushback for being critical of Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback actually ended up apologizing for his controversial comments.

Clearly, James is successfully using his platform for the greater good.