- LeBron James Irate After Seeing Police Push Elderly White Man to Ground
- NBA Championship Odds: Lakers Favorites to Win 2020 Championship Over Clippers and Bucks
- Stephen Jackson: ‘F— Drew Brees, You Ain’t Down With Us’
- Donovan Mitchell Backs LeBron James Against Laura Ingraham’s ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Comment
- LeBron James Claps Back at Laura Ingraham With Heated NSFW Response
- Report: Spencer Dinwiddie Would Be ‘Ideal Target’ in Trade for Kyle Kuzma
- Drew Brees Backtracks on National Anthem Comments: ‘I Completely Missed the Mark’
- Former Saints Receiver Fires Back at LeBron James for Criticizing Drew Brees
- Video: Laura Ingraham Again Tells LeBron James to ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ After Drew Brees Comments
- LeBron James Snaps on NFL Quarterback Drew Brees for Disagreeing With Kneeling During National Anthem
LeBron James Irate After Seeing Police Push Elderly White Man to Ground
-
- Updated: June 5, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not happy.
The four-time MVP expressed his frustration on Twitter after seeing another police brutality video surface online.
And I heard they put out a statement that he supposedly tripped and fell down. Man What!!!!! Don’t make no damn sense people. Don’t matter what color your skin is if you’re not angry seeing this you’re part of the problem too! https://t.co/SLVXQ3xaNW
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 5, 2020
James, 35, is one of the most vocal athletes when it comes to speaking up on social justice issues.
The three-time champion hasn’t been shy about the recent death of George Floyd, a black man who was the subject of police brutality on May 25.
Following Floyd’s death, the country has been in a state of encouraging change. Riots and protests have broken out all over the nation.
While James hasn’t physically been seen at any protests, he has been inciting reform and calling out people on social media.
Most notably, the forward bashed NFL star Drew Brees for disagreeing with kneeling during the national anthem.
Although James received pushback for being critical of Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback actually ended up apologizing for his controversial comments.
Clearly, James is successfully using his platform for the greater good.