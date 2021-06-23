LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Alex Caruso getting arrested for possession of marijuana

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso got arrested in his native Texas for possession of cannabis.

Teammate LeBron James had an interesting reaction on Twitter when he received the news.

Caruso and James have developed some nice chemistry together in their short time in L.A.

The guard was a key role player on last year’s Lakers team that won the NBA championship, and he’s been a big fan favorite over the past couple of years.

Caruso will be a free agent once this season concludes. His defense, 3-point shooting, hustle and energy are seen as important qualities and reasons why the team should make a concerted effort to re-sign him.

Caruso is a native of College Station, Texas and attended Texas A&M University before coming to the NBA.