- LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Alex Caruso getting arrested for possession of marijuana
- Report: Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana
- Scottie Pippen doesn’t think Kevin Durant has surpassed LeBron James as NBA’s best player
- Report: Lakers big man being targeted overseas
- Report: Lakers expected to pursue Carmelo Anthony this offseason
- Magic Johnson says LeBron James has one more year before it’s Kevin Durant’s league
- Los Angeles Rams superstar sneak disses Kevin Durant while praising LeBron James
- Shaquille O’Neal on if he was Ben Simmons’ teammate after horrendous Game 7: ‘I would’ve knocked his a-s out’
- Video: Stephen A. Smith declares Devin Booker the next Kobe Bryant
- Magic Johnson says Lakers should pursue Chris Paul: ‘I’d tell Jeanie I’d ask some money for CP3’
LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Alex Caruso getting arrested for possession of marijuana
-
- Updated: June 22, 2021
On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso got arrested in his native Texas for possession of cannabis.
Teammate LeBron James had an interesting reaction on Twitter when he received the news.
https://t.co/XSncnrFc25 pic.twitter.com/sq8HS3niXJ
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2021
Caruso and James have developed some nice chemistry together in their short time in L.A.
The guard was a key role player on last year’s Lakers team that won the NBA championship, and he’s been a big fan favorite over the past couple of years.
Caruso will be a free agent once this season concludes. His defense, 3-point shooting, hustle and energy are seen as important qualities and reasons why the team should make a concerted effort to re-sign him.
Caruso is a native of College Station, Texas and attended Texas A&M University before coming to the NBA.