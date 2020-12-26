- LeBron James compares himself to Michael Jackson after filthy move on Christmas Day
LeBron James compares himself to Michael Jackson after filthy move on Christmas Day
-
- Updated: December 26, 2020
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ dominant win over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, four-time MVP LeBron James converted a beautiful fadeaway over rising superstar Luka Doncic.
LeBron with an absolutely FILTHY fadeaway over Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/pd0UdQMffT
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 26, 2020
On Saturday, James likened the sweet move to Michael Jackson’s iconic footwork.
View this post on Instagram
The Lakers captured a massive 138-115 Christmas Day victory over the Mavs on Friday.
The star-studded contest was centered around James and Doncic.
James, 35, collected 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 31 minutes of action. On the other end, Doncic put up a team-high 27 points and seven assists.
While James poked some fun at Doncic with the fun move, he has a ton of respect for the international standout. Doncic was humbled that the four-time champion wanted to sign him to a shoe deal.
The Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.