LeBron James’ Heartfelt Apology to Breonna Taylor for Justice ‘Taking So Long’

One of the African-American victims of police brutality who has become a tragic symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement that has taken place for the last few months is Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, 26, was killed in her home on March 13 by Louisville, Ky. police officers. The officers responsible for her death have yet to be charged with any crimes.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James dedicated an Instagram post to Taylor, assuring her that her killers will be brought to justice.

Protesters have used the fact that Taylor’s killers have yet to be arrested as a major sign that police violence is readily ignored and forgiven in the United States.

As for James, he has been a major voice of support for protesters. He has also made it clear that he intends to keep the conversations about police brutality and institutional racism going strong.

Since protests began after the police killing of George Floyd, James has sent numerous messages about racism and police violence on his many social media channels.

Another major move that James has recently made to try to combat institutional racism is the More Than a Vote initiative. The initiative is aimed at ending voter suppression, especially within the black community.

While James is set to take part in the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, it is clear that he will continue to be a major voice of social change as he begins his chase for the fourth championship of his storied career.