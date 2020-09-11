Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso played a critical role in helping the Lakers win Game 4 of their second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

Lakers superstar LeBron James showcased a ton of love for Caruso following the victory.

* @KingJames: "We have so much confidence in @ACFresh21 … for him to be in this postition (coming out of the G-League a few years ago), to be on this platform for a team competing for a championship, I think his confidence is growing and growing." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 11, 2020

LeBron added that Caruso is “A guy we know we can count on, (that) doesn't make many mistakes on the floor.” He said he didn’t hesitate for a second to give him the ball for that dagger corner 3. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 11, 2020

Caruso, 26, collected 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Lakers’ 110-100 win on Thursday night.

He hit a huge 3-pointer in the closing minute to help fend off a furious Rockets rally. The assist came from James, who also played a huge role in helping the Lakers secure the win.

While the four-time MVP struggled from the field, he made it up in other areas on the court. James concluded the contest with 16 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 33 minutes of action.

Now, the Lakers are one win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals. There’s no doubt James will continue to lean on Caruso as the Lakers surge through the playoffs.

The Lakers take on the Rockets in Game 5 on Saturday.