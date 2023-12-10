Audio leaked of a heated D’Angelo Russell talking trash to Bruce Brown during Lakers-Pacers game

Social media had a fun time with D’Angelo Russell’s comments directed toward Bruce Brown following the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Audio has now leaked of Russell talking trash to Brown during the In-Season Tournament championship game.

LEAKED Audio Of D’Angelo Russell Trash Talking Bruce Brown👀: Russell: “N**** talk too much” Brown: “I can talk, swept y’all a** last year” Russell: “Walk your a** down” Brown: “Watch when I come back” Russell: “Come back and shoot them out of the game” pic.twitter.com/1iTkjFGEaw — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) December 10, 2023

Upon hearing Russell say that he “talk too much,” Brown alluded to the Denver Nuggets sweeping the Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Brown was a part of that Nuggets team before joining the Pacers in the offseason.

During that series, Brown took a shot at Russell’s defense, something the Ohio State University product seemed to remember on Saturday.

Brown picked up his second foul of the game early on in the first quarter of Saturday’s and was immediately subbed out. Russell took the chance to tell him to “walk your a– down” to the bench.

The Pacers guard was pretty ineffective in the contest, as he only registered four points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 19 minutes of playing time. He shot only 2-of-9 from the field and 0-of-2 from beyond the arc.

Russell, on the other hand, had 13 points, seven assists, one steal and one block on 6-of-15 shooting from the field. The Lakers guard had some strong words for Brown after the contest.

“He was talking s— all year,” Russell told the Los Angeles Times. “Yeah. Talking s— all year. For me, it was just showing it with my play. I don’t have nothing to say to him. I’m a fan of him to be honest. This was just all on the court. Got something to say? Show me on the court. [Nikola] Jokic ain’t there next to you today. It’s different.”

Los Angeles beat Indiana 123-109 to take home the inaugural In-Season Tournament trophy. It went 7-0 in the tournament, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals and Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals.

While the organization is surely happy about the accomplishment, it undoubtedly won’t let up as it gets back to playing its regular-season schedule.

The Lakers are set to have a small Texas road trip in the coming days. Their next game is on Dec. 12 against the Dallas Mavericks, and they will then face the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15.

It’ll be interesting to see if Russell and Brown continue their war of words when the Lakers and Pacers play each other twice over a span of six days in late March.