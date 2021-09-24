Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still the best player in the world

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo may have led his team to an NBA title last season, but he still doesn’t think that has made him the best player in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo showed Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James some love, as he called the four-time NBA champion the “best player in the world.”

Giannis says LeBron is still the best player in the world “I’m not the best player in the world. I am telling you, I’m not. KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I’m still hunting the All-Time Greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world”

(@Eurohoopsnet) pic.twitter.com/waI9LxtS6a — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 24, 2021

Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVP awards in the 2018-19 season and the 2019-20 season, but he is still showing James the respect that he’s earned in his storied career.

The 17-time All-Star led the Lakers to a title in the 2019-20 season, but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.

James suffered an ankle injury that hindered him and the Lakers in the 2020-21 campaign, but he still put up MVP-caliber numbers.

James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc last season.

The Lakers have revamped their roster ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, and James will look to prove Antetokounmpo’s statement true with another title run.