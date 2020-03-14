- LeBron James and His Sons Seen Putting in Work at Lakers Practice Facility
- Report: Some in Lakers Organization Believe They Have Just 2-Year Championship Window
- Magic Johnson Breaks His Silence on NBA Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus
- Jared Dudley Praises 2 Largest California School Districts for Closing Amidst Coronavirus Spread
- Report: Lakers Allowed to Conduct 1-on-1 Workouts at Team’s Facility
- JaVale McGee Has Hilarious Comment After Shutdown of NBA Due to Coronavirus
- Jared Dudley’s Optimistic Outlook After Donovan Mitchell Tests Positive for Coronavirus
- How Lakers Players Are Responding to News of NBA Suspension Due to Coronavirus
- Jared Dudley Says NBA Will Shut Down Season After Thunder-Jazz Game Gets Postponed
- Video: LeBron James Sings Hilarious Rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for Anthony Davis
LeBron James and His Sons Seen Putting in Work at Lakers Practice Facility
-
- Updated: March 14, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has no games to prepare for at the moment, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t getting in work at the gym.
On Saturday, James shared a video of his two sons getting some shots up at the Lakers’ practice facility.
Bron, Bronny and Bryce getting buckets at the Lakers facility 💦
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2020
James and his two sons all share a deep passion for the game of basketball. His oldest son, LeBron James Jr., is already making a name for himself as a freshman at Sierra Canyon School.
As for the four-time MVP, it is unclear when he will be able to suit up for competitive basketball again. The NBA has suspended play due to the novel coronavirus and won’t reassess the situation until next month.
Hopefully, things are under control by that time and things can return to relative normal for the NBA and its players.
After all, the Lakers were widely considered to be championship favorites before league play was suspended.
Until play starts back up again, there’s no doubt that LeBron James and his two sons will be spending quite a lot of time together in the gym to keep their shots sharp.