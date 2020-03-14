LeBron James and His Sons Seen Putting in Work at Lakers Practice Facility

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has no games to prepare for at the moment, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t getting in work at the gym.

On Saturday, James shared a video of his two sons getting some shots up at the Lakers’ practice facility.

Bron, Bronny and Bryce getting buckets at the Lakers facility 💦 pic.twitter.com/G2QWS4lz62 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2020

James and his two sons all share a deep passion for the game of basketball. His oldest son, LeBron James Jr., is already making a name for himself as a freshman at Sierra Canyon School.

As for the four-time MVP, it is unclear when he will be able to suit up for competitive basketball again. The NBA has suspended play due to the novel coronavirus and won’t reassess the situation until next month.

Hopefully, things are under control by that time and things can return to relative normal for the NBA and its players.

After all, the Lakers were widely considered to be championship favorites before league play was suspended.

Until play starts back up again, there’s no doubt that LeBron James and his two sons will be spending quite a lot of time together in the gym to keep their shots sharp.