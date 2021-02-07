Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will make an appearance in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday.

When Lakers superstar LeBron James found out about Davis’ upcoming performance, he was surprised and elated for his teammate.

LeBron on the Super Bowl: "I'm not only locked into the game, but also the commercials." Anthony Davis will be in a Super Bowl commercial tomorrow. LBJ asks AD: "Why am I just hearing about this?" — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 7, 2021

LeBron on AD being in a Super Bowl commercial: "If you got a commercial on Super Bowl Sunday, you are doing something right." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 7, 2021

James, 36, has also been in his fair share of commercials over the course of his career.

Of course, James is the face of the NBA. He’s been in the spotlight for the majority of his time in the league.

As a matter of fact, Davis recently shared that being in the limelight with James has made him a better player. The Lakers were slapped with championship expectations after Davis joined the team in the summer of 2019.

Now, James and Davis are looking to secure their second title together.

The pair helped take care of business against the Detroit Pistons in a double-overtime win on Saturday.

James gathered 33 points, 11 assists and five boards in 46 minutes. He hit a couple of clutch shots to ice the game. Furthermore, Davis put up 30 points, five rebounds and three assists in the 135-129 victory.

The Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.