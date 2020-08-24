What LeBron James Did Immediately After Game 4 Win vs. Trail Blazers Will Blow Your Mind

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is simply a different breed.

The 16-time All-Star was not satisfied after his monster performance that gave the Lakers a 2-1 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Instead, he conducted a workout following the Lakers’ 116-108 victory in Game 3.

.@KingJames worked out for about 30-40 min after putting up 38pts, 12reb and 8 assists in a playoff game…in year 17. https://t.co/gRBumXdt0t — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) August 23, 2020

James put together his best game of the series on Saturday night, scoring 38 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Not only that, but the three-time NBA champion added 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The Lakers have rebounded nicely after losing Game 1 to Portland. After back-to-back wins, they are firmly in the driver’s seat heading into Game 4.

Anthony Davis showed once again why he is so valuable as well, finishing the game with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series on Monday when they square off with Portland for Game 4.