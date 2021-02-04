Los Angeles Lakers superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James are in the second season of playing alongside one another.

Davis recently expressed that being in the spotlight with James has greatly enhanced his game.

“I think being in that spotlight alongside Bron helped make me a better player,” Davis said.

Davis, 27, joined the Lakers during the summer of 2019.

The Lakers acquired the big man in a mega trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the deal was well worth it for the Lakers.

In addition to Davis helping the Lakers win a title last season, he signed a massive contract extension with the franchise to remain in Los Angeles long term.

Of course, his presence next to James has drawn scrutiny and praise. James tends to bring championship contention and media coverage wherever he goes.

After all, the four-time champ has been to 10 combined NBA Finals with three different organizations. He recently became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP with three separate franchises.

As a member of the Lakers, Davis has averages of 25.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.

The Lakers hold a 16-6 record this season.