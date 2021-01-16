- Video: LeBron James throws down the nasty putback dunk against the Pelicans
- Video: Anthony Davis destroys Zion Williamson at the rim during Lakers-Pelicans matchup
- Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the GOAT, Jordan and Kobe couldn’t carry those Cavs teams
- Report: Lakers superstar LeBron James leaving Coke to become face of new Pepsi line
- Rockets player reveals that team ‘drew the line’ after latest beating from Lakers
- Kendrick Perkins claims LeBron James will be ‘undisputed GOAT’ if he beats Brooklyn Nets in NBA Finals
- LeBron James erupts in tears to video depicting his reaction to blockbuster James Harden trade
- Report: Pelicans update Zion Williamson’s status for Friday matchup vs. Lakers
- Anthony Davis dubs Nets as ‘good on paper’ following massive James Harden trade
- LeBron James breaks his silence on James Harden being traded to Brooklyn Nets
Video: LeBron James throws down the nasty putback dunk against the Pelicans
-
- Updated: January 16, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to prove that he can continue to play at an incredibly high level at 36 years old.
As the Lakers start to take control of their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, James turned back the clock by rising up and throwing down a putback dunk off a missed shot by Kyle Kuzma.
LeBron with the ferocious putback dunk! pic.twitter.com/mGLrtGhBdi
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 16, 2021
Although the Lakers trailed early and struggled to get back to form at home on Friday night, the defending NBA champions are starting to pull away from the Pelicans in the second half.
James is nearing a triple-double on the night with 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds per this writing, as he tries to carry his team to another win to keep the Lakers atop the Western Conference standings.