Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to prove that he can continue to play at an incredibly high level at 36 years old.

As the Lakers start to take control of their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, James turned back the clock by rising up and throwing down a putback dunk off a missed shot by Kyle Kuzma.

LeBron with the ferocious putback dunk! pic.twitter.com/mGLrtGhBdi — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 16, 2021

Although the Lakers trailed early and struggled to get back to form at home on Friday night, the defending NBA champions are starting to pull away from the Pelicans in the second half.

James is nearing a triple-double on the night with 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds per this writing, as he tries to carry his team to another win to keep the Lakers atop the Western Conference standings.