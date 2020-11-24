On Monday, it was announced that the Los Angeles Lakers had re-signed forward Markieff Morris.

Superstar teammate LeBron James gave Morris a shout-out on social media shortly afterward, along with a call to action.

The Lakers first acquired Morris on the buyout market midway through the 2019-20 season. He quickly earned a place in their regular rotation and gave them some valuable defense, physicality and 3-point shooting.

As a result, the Lakers won their 17th NBA championship last month.

With Morris back in the fold, L.A. could possibly have the deepest bench in the league. He should again play the majority of his minutes as the team’s backup 4, and along with new addition Montrezl Harrell, he will likely also play some minutes at the 5.

At 31 years of age, Morris has plenty of experience, but he also should have plenty left in the tank for at least another productive season with the Purple and Gold.

With the addition of Harrell, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol, James could very well be fitted for his fifth world championship ring this upcoming summer.