The Los Angeles Lakers won a thrilling Game 4 on Tuesday night, 102-96.

They showed guts, determination and mental fortitude as they exchanged punches with the Miami Heat all night long.

After the game, LeBron James took some time to explain how the mental aspect of basketball takes center stage during the postseason.

“To be able to think through the game and understand and see the adjustments and try to make plays before plays even seem like they are going to be possible, that’s the best part for me personally,” James said.

Tuesday’s contest was certainly one where brains had to prevail over brawn.

The game was close throughout, and the tempo was slow and low, which didn’t exactly favor L.A.

The Lakers were forced to dig deep and win on resourcefulness, and they succeeded.

James had a very strong game with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, as L.A. found ways to manufacture points when it needed them most.

The Heat’s zone defense had stymied the Lakers at times, but on Tuesday, the Lakers started to find some cracks in Miami’s armor.

Now, with a brief break before Game 5, the Lakers will have to dig deep if they want to end this series and earn their title as quickly as possible.