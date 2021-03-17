The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Golden State Warriors 128-97 on Monday night to improve to 26-13 on the season.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma had another good game in the win, as he finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

However, one of Kuzma’s most impressive plays came on the defensive end.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry tried to take Kuzma off the dribble, but the Lakers forward put the clamps on Curry’s many dribble moves.

Kuzma reacted to his defense on Twitter.

Sir there will be no more bink binks on this island lol https://t.co/9ZsI14PBMJ — kuz (@kylekuzma) March 16, 2021

This season, Kuzma is averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

He has stepped up for the Lakers in recent weeks with Anthony Davis out of the lineup.