- Los Angeles mayor says fans returning to Staples Center by playoffs is ‘absolutely a realistic timeline’
- Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious reaction to clamping up Stephen Curry during Lakers-Warriors game
- Report: LeBron James to become part owner of Boston Red Sox
- Report: Lakers amongst teams exploring possible trade for Myles Turner
- Report: Lakers to be without 5 players for Monday’s game vs. Warriors
- Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins say they wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron James and Stephen Curry teamed up on Lakers
- Report: Hassan Whiteside a contingency plan if Lakers strike out on Andre Drummond
- Lakers rumors: Anthony Davis’ return from injury will take much longer than expected
- Report: Lakers ‘remained engaged’ with Rockets for P.J. Tucker
- Why Anthony Davis gave Dennis Schroder a hard time during Lakers game vs. Pacers
Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious reaction to clamping up Stephen Curry during Lakers-Warriors game
-
- Updated: March 17, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Golden State Warriors 128-97 on Monday night to improve to 26-13 on the season.
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma had another good game in the win, as he finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.
However, one of Kuzma’s most impressive plays came on the defensive end.
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry tried to take Kuzma off the dribble, but the Lakers forward put the clamps on Curry’s many dribble moves.
Kuzma reacted to his defense on Twitter.
Sir there will be no more bink binks on this island lol https://t.co/9ZsI14PBMJ
— kuz (@kylekuzma) March 16, 2021
This season, Kuzma is averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
He has stepped up for the Lakers in recent weeks with Anthony Davis out of the lineup.