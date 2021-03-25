- Report: Bo Burnham to play Larry Bird in HBO’s 1980s Lakers series
- Report: Lakers far apart on extension talks with Dennis Schroder
- Report: Avery Bradley could reunite with Lakers
- Report: Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have admitted that they’re ‘afraid’ of LeBron James
- Report: LeBron James could be out longer than originally expected with newest timetable revealed
- Report: Raptors rejected Lakers’ offer for Kyle Lowry headlined by Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Report: Lakers could be eyeing Terrence Ross as trade deadline looms
- Report: Lakers ‘seriously engaged’ in trade talks for Kyle Lowry
- Magic Johnsons identifies several reasons why he’s ‘nervous’ about the Lakers winning this year
- Report: Lakers open to discussing Dennis Schroder in trade talks
Report: Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have admitted that they’re ‘afraid’ of LeBron James
-
- Updated: March 25, 2021
LeBron James is a living legend in the NBA, and his ability to dominate continues to strike fear in even the most talented superstars in the NBA.
In fact, a recent report indicated that Brooklyn Nets stars Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant are “afraid” of the four-time MVP.
KD , Kyrie Irving & Harden are scared of LeBron James, says Cuffs The Legend.
“I have regular conversations w @KDTrey5, @JHarden13, & @KyrieIrving & they are telling me they are afraid of @KingJames, says @CuffsTheLegend via [Sports Like Us W Dukes @joinClubhouse #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/kvhy0zfTBB
— Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) March 23, 2021
It’s pretty amazing to hear that James could be such an intimidating force from some of the best players in the NBA. However, given his track record, it’s not all that surprising.
James has spent virtually the entire last decade competing for NBA titles. Now with the Lakers, James arguably is on the best roster that he’s ever been a part of.
Last season, he and superstar teammate Anthony Davis glided to an NBA title.
It will be interesting to see if Irving, Harden and Durant can overpower Davis, James and Lakers if the two teams meet in the Finals.
If the two teams do meet in the championship series and the Lakers succeed in defending their title, there’s no doubt that the fear the Big 3 in Brooklyn have for James will be that much greater.