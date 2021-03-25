LeBron James is a living legend in the NBA, and his ability to dominate continues to strike fear in even the most talented superstars in the NBA.

In fact, a recent report indicated that Brooklyn Nets stars Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant are “afraid” of the four-time MVP.

It’s pretty amazing to hear that James could be such an intimidating force from some of the best players in the NBA. However, given his track record, it’s not all that surprising.

James has spent virtually the entire last decade competing for NBA titles. Now with the Lakers, James arguably is on the best roster that he’s ever been a part of.

Last season, he and superstar teammate Anthony Davis glided to an NBA title.

It will be interesting to see if Irving, Harden and Durant can overpower Davis, James and Lakers if the two teams meet in the Finals.

If the two teams do meet in the championship series and the Lakers succeed in defending their title, there’s no doubt that the fear the Big 3 in Brooklyn have for James will be that much greater.