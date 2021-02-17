The Los Angeles Lakers were able to get the best of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night with another stellar performance from LeBron James. Now James and company will prepare for perhaps the toughest matchup of the season thus far.

On Thursday night, the defending NBA champions will go up against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center. This has been a highly anticipated matchup ever since Brooklyn acquired James Harden in a deal with the Houston Rockets.

The blockbuster trade created one of the most intimidating trios in the NBA with Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining forces. James talked about the trade that rocked the league to its core and Harden’s mindset, which forced Houston to make the move.

“James felt like he wanted to be in a different position, different situation,” James said. “He wants to win, he wants to win now and he felt like he’s time was over in Houston.”

Although the Nets have had their fair share of struggles since forming the superstar trio in Brooklyn, the revamped squad is still considered to be the team to beat in the East and perhaps the one opponent that could give Los Angeles a run for its money in the NBA Finals.

Even though Thursday’s game is circled on every NBA fan’s calendar, the Lakers will be shorthanded with Anthony Davis expected to be out until after the NBA All-Star break after suffering a calf strain.

It very well could be a Finals preview on Thursday with arguably the two best teams in the league going head to head for bragging rights heading into the All-Star break.